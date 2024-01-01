Israel exploited Oslo agreement to expand West Bank settlements after 31 years

As Israel wages a campaign of extermination against the Gaza Strip and intensifies its onslaught on the West Bank, the 31st anniversary of the Oslo Agreement, signed at the White House between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel on September 13, 1993, has recently passed.

The Palestinian Authority and its institutions were established as a result of that agreement, but Jerusalem and the issue of the return of refugees were postponed under what was then termed final status issues.

However, the agreement did not condition the halt of settlement activity, which encouraged the Israeli government to support and enhance it to the fullest extent, allowing it to spread like cancer throughout the West Bank.

In previous press statements, Israeli affairs expert Mohannad Mustafa confirmed that the continuation of settlement activity after the signing of the Oslo Agreement was due to the fact that the agreement did not include a halt to settlement construction as a condition for advancing negotiations. He added that Israel was negotiating while simultaneously building settlements.