Expert: Germany’s new border checks threaten EU’s Schengen idea

Shafaqna English- Germany’s new border checks will not stop irregular migration and risks undermining the EU’s unity and cooperation, according to a senior migration expert,Gerald Knaus.

“The current strategy does not lead to solidarity. It does not lead to more control,” Gerald Knaus, co-founder of the Berlin-based think tank European Stability Initiative (ESI), told Anadolu.

“It is putting at risk what has been achieved, which is the biggest border-free area in the world,” he added, referring to the EU’s visa-free Schengen zone.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

