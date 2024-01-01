[Video] The Art of Islam

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” in season 4 on the topic of: “The Art of Islam”, by Dr Chris Hewer.

Understanding Islam with Dr Chris Hewer – Season 4 | Episode 9

Can you imagine any human being without a concept of beauty? Something beautiful: words, nature, music, a bird in flight, colour, a building? Surely every one of us has some relationship to something beautiful. What impact does this beauty have on us? We might say: “It stirs my soul.” “It moves me.” “It lifts my spirits.” We could say that the experience of beauty is a spiritual experience. Indeed it seems to touch the depths of our spirit, which in where we are able as human beings to have a relationship with God.

There is a Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad that says: “God is beautiful and God loves beauty.” Indeed, the encounter with the beautiful is an encounter with God. We have the saying: “All that glitters is not gold.” This could be taken here to mean that some things that appear to be beautiful in fact are not but they belong to the category of false delusion. The “apparently beautiful” must be examined with a degree of caution to see if it truly lifts the spirits to God or to some other ungodly object.

Part of series: Understanding Islam by Dr Chris Hewer

www.shafaqna.com