Indonesia’s IGHF Boosts Halal Fashion for Global Competitiveness

Shafaqna English- Indonesia’s Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (BPJPH) is advancing the halal fashion industry globally through the Indonesia Global Halal Fashion (IGHF) initiative, according to Salaam Gateway.

Launched in March 2024, IGHF aims to strengthen Indonesia’s position as a leader in halal fashion by promoting certified, eco-friendly, and competitive products.

The initiative aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and targets global markets, including Europe and the Middle East. Efforts include participation in international fashion events in cities like London, Milan, and Paris.

