The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Lying”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Lying”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is it permissible to lie about your qualification in order to get a government post?

Answer: It is not permissible.

Related Fatwa

Question 1: Can I lie to my future husband about my past?

Answer: It is not permissible to tell him what is not true, it is not obligatory to inform him about all your past, and one should not expose their sins and secrets to anyone.

Question 2: Is it permissible to tell a lie, when there is a danger threatening your life?

Answer: It is permissible in the said supposition.

