Iranian President emphasizes importance of enhancing relationships with all Islamic countries

Shafaqna English- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of enhancing relationships with all Islamic countries.

Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government will work with international partners to improve Iran’s foreign relations.

Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of enhancing relations with neighboring countries, citing his recent trip to Iraq, including visits to the Kurdistan Region and Basra, where he held talks with local officials.

He underlined the need to create a free market to absorb foreign investments and strengthen diplomatic ties. “We will advance foreign diplomacy based on dignity, wisdom, and expediency.”

Responding to a question regarding the possibility of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visiting Tehran, the president said he would welcome any initiative that brings regional countries closer together.

The Iranian president reiterated his commitment to strengthening ties not only with Saudi Arabia but also with Egypt, Jordan, and other Islamic nations. “We will strive to reinforce our connections with all Islamic countries,” he said.

Asked about Iran’s relations with Turkey, Pezeshkian described the neighboring country as a “friendly and brotherly nation” with whom his government will engage in joint investments.

Sources: IRNA

