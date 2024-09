Shafaqna English- The Iraqi government has announced plans to conduct the country’s first general population and housing census on November 20, 2024.

The last census in 1997 recorded a population of 22.33 million, while the Ministry of Planning estimated the 2022 population at around 42 million, with an annual growth rate of 2.5%. For the first time, the census will employ technology for data collection.

Sources: Shafaq News

