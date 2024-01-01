Palestine to file ICC complaint over killing of Turkish American activist 

Abbas informed Eygi’s father, Mehmet Suat Eygi, of the decision in a phone call on Saturday. He also expressed his condolences to the Turkish people, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian president hailed Eygi as the “brave daughter of Palestine and Türkiye,” who was “assassinated” by the Israeli occupation. He also highlighted her role as a symbol of solidarity between the Turkish and Palestinian peoples.

Eygi, 26, was fatally shot in the head on September 6 while in the occupied West Bank, where she was volunteering with the International Solidarity Movement (ISM) to peacefully observe protests against illegal Israeli settlement.