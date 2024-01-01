Palestinians-Lebanese remember Sabra-Shatila massacre 42 years on

Shafaqna English- Monday (16 Sep 2024) marked 42 years since the Sabra and Shatila massacre, where Israeli forces supervised a Lebanese militia which murdered 3,500 defenceless civilians.

No one has ever been held accountable for the brutal killings that took place in the two Palestinian refugee camps in Beirut between 16 to 18 September 1982 and have added further strain on the families of the victims who commemorate the killings every year.

Ahmad Al-Ghadban, 14, was born in Shatila and his grandfather survived the massacres, which was one of the single bloodiest events in the Lebanese civil war.

“He told me the Israeli army entered Lebanon, occupied Beirut, then the (Lebanese fighters) entered the Sabra and Shatila camps and attacked the residents with armed militias,” he told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, The New Arab’s Arabic-language sister edition.

