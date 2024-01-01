Displaced Gazans face rising water and ruined tents on brink of winter

Shafaqna English- A new winter looms over the tents of the displaced in Gaza. Amid warnings of a rainy season that could flood tents scorched by the blazing summer sun, high tides paint a grim picture of the humanitarian situation awaiting the displaced.

This winter will be harsh, devoid of the summer pleasures once enjoyed by the residents. Everything has changed since October 7, 2023; the weather, once a golden opportunity for swimming and recreation, has become a burden for the displaced, turning their tents into searing ovens infested with insects and rodents, making sleep and rest a distant dream, compounded by the ongoing bombardment and massacres by the Israeli forces.

Saeed Luqan, from Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, lost his home in the war. Like thousands of others from his city, he resides in a tent in the Mawasi area to the west, spending most of his nights contemplating what awaits them with the arrival of winter in just a few months. Saeed says, “We live in a tattered tent torn apart by the summer heat, suffering from humidity, insects, rodents, and sand. On top of all this, we are expected to survive the coming winter here; I don’t know how.”

Saeed, 55, claps one hand against the other as he gazes at the tents lining the beach of Khan Yunis, wondering where they will go if the war does not end before winter, and how difficult it will be to return home with the ongoing artillery shelling in eastern Khan Yunis.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

