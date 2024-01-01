CAIR survey: Muslim voters in key states favor Green Party’s Jill Stein

English
Shafaqna English- A new survey finds Muslim voters in key swing states are leaning toward Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein in the upcoming US presidential election.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) conducted the survey between Aug. 25-27, finding that Stein outperforms her Democratic and Republican rivals in three of six critical swing states.

The poll, which surveyed 1,115 registered Muslim voters nationwide, shows Stein leading among Muslim voters in Arizona with 35%, Michigan with 40%, and Wisconsin with 44%.

