Shafaqna English- Death toll due to devastating flooding caused by Storm Boris reaches at least 19 as many areas brace for more rain in Central Europe.

Rivers were still spilling their banks in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, while the River Danube was rising in Austria, Slovakia and Hungary. The flooding is the worst that the region has seen in at least two decades, authorities report.

