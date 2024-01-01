English
Palestinian Education Ministry: 11,000 students killed in Gaza and West Bank

0

Shafaqna English- 11,001 students were killed and 17,772 injured in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank since the start of Israel’s war on October 7, the Palestinian Education Ministry has said.

According to the ministry’s latest estimates, 10,888 students were killed in the Strip and 17,224 injured, while in the West Bank, 113 students were killed and 548 injured in addition to 429 being arrested.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

