[Video] Trust the process

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: Whats your Why ? “Fulfill Your Potential”- Episode 2, talked by Doctor Mawjee.

Fulfil Your Potential – Episode 2

Dr. Mahmood Mawjee emphasizes that life is about energy and growth, with challenges being opportunities for personal development. He explains that while most people prefer comfort and avoid risks, true growth occurs outside one’s comfort zone, embracing life’s ups and downs. Using the metaphor of a lobster shedding its shell, he illustrates how problems are essential for growth, pushing us to become stronger. Through the story of a farmer and his son, Dr. Mawjee highlights the unpredictability of life and the importance of trusting the process. Instead of seeking an easy life, he advises asking for strength to grow through adversity, recognizing that every problem is a gift meant to prepare us for the next chapter.

Part of serie: Fulfill Your Potential

www.shafaqna.com