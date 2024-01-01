English
Sources: Rise of Halal Mortgages in America

Shafaqna English- The growth of halal mortgages over the past two decades has improved financial access for Muslims by offering interest-free loans that comply with Islamic principles. In the U.S., halal mortgage availability has expanded significantly since 1997, with more than 25 banks offering them by 2024, according to Fast Company.

These mortgages are widely available in over 80 countries with large Muslim populations, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Turkey, Bahrain, Indonesia, and Pakistan, contributing to the $3.9 trillion Islamic finance sector.

