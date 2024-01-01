The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Legal Issues”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Legal Issues”.

Question & Answer

Question: Some people use to steal electricity (Power Supply) by making some modifications in the meter. Is it permissible. Answer : It is not permissible.

Related Fatwa

Question 1: A person has entered a country as a visitor and his passport was stamped that he was not allowed to work. If he works illegally and gets the money ‘under the table’, is it halal? Answer : If the visa was granted against an undertaking that the person should not engage in any sort of employment during the period of his stay in the country, his infringement of the undertaking is Haram. However, this should not deny him the wages for the work; it is permissible that he has the right of disposal over it as he deems fit.

Question 2: Is it permissible for a Muslim to give false information to government departments in Europe to gain some financial or abstract benefits, through proper channels? Answer : It is not permissible because it is lying.