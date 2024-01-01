Growing HIV Epidemic and Social Stigmas of Pakistan

The Global Fund has identified Pakistan as a recipient of $72 million in aid for HIV, which will be administered through the UNDP and the private sector. The Lancet forecasts that HIV prevalence in the general population will remain below 0.1%, with approximately 165,000 people currently living with the virus. However, high-risk groups—including drug users, sex workers, transgender individuals, and same-sex partners—are significantly affected. These troubling statistics highlight that the majority of the population remains at high risk, as only a small percentage of those infected have received the necessary antiretroviral therapy.

International health organizations view HIV/AIDS, which is transmitted through contaminated syringes, blood transfusions, and bodily fluids, as a disease predominantly affecting the poor. Urgent and effective preventive measures are required. Addressing the stigma associated with HIV is crucial, as is implementing a comprehensive testing program for at-risk populations to lower the positivity rate. Increasing awareness about the importance of testing and encouraging voluntary participation is essential.

Our approach must fundamentally change to ensure that healthcare services are accessible without stigma. It is the state’s responsibility to provide healthcare, information, and resources, rather than placing this burden on individuals. Policies should focus on supporting vulnerable populations, breaking the cycle of poverty, keeping girls in school, and ensuring that health facilities are safe and accessible. Social inequality must not compromise our pursuit of a healthier future.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article