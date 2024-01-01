League of Arab States strongly condemns pager blast attack in Lebanon

Shafaqna English- League of Arab States Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has strongly condemned the pager blast attack in Lebanon.

He also issued a warning about the potential for increased tensions and escalation in the Middle East, according to the organization’s statement.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the League of Arab States, vehemently condemned the treacherous Israeli attacks on communication infrastructure in Lebanon, which claimed several lives, including that of a child, and resulted in thousands of injuries, the organization said in a statement on Tuesday.

EU top diplomat condemns pager ‘attacks’ –

The European Union’s foreign policy chief on Wednesday condemned the explosions.

“I consider this situation extremely worrying. I can only condemn these attacks that endanger the security and stability of Lebanon, and increase the risk of escalation in the region,” Josep Borrell said in a statement.

UN says pager blasts extremely concerning escalation

The United Nations said pager explosions that killed nine people and wounded 2,800 across Lebanon Tuesday marked “an extremely concerning escalation” nearly one year into the Gaza war.

“The developments today mark an extremely concerning escalation in what is an already unacceptably volatile context,” UN special coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said in a statement.

At least 11 people died, including two children, and about 4,000 others were wounded in pager blast attack in Lebanon.

Sources: Al Mayadeen, Naharnet

