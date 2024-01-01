English
UNICEF: 6 million children affected by Typhoon Yagi in Southeast Asia

Shafaqna English- Deadly floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi have affected nearly six million children across southeast Asia, UNICEF reported.

In a statement issued from Bangkok, UNICEF said floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi have ravaged Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand, affecting nearly six million children and compromising their access to clean water, education, healthcare, food, and shelter.

“The most vulnerable children and families are facing the most devastating consequences of the destruction left behind by Typhoon Yagi,” said June Kunugi, UNICEF regional director for East Asia and Pacific.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

