UN to demand Israel end occupation of Palestinian Territory within 12 months

Shafaqna English- The United Nations General Assembly will adopt a Palestinian-drafted resolution on Wednesday, demanding Israel end “its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory” within 12 months.

The action will isolate Israel days before world leaders travel to New York for their annual U.N. gathering. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to address the 193-member General Assembly on September 26, the same day as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The draft resolution aims to welcome a July advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice that said Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and settlements is illegal and should be withdrawn.

The advisory opinion – by the highest United Nations court also known as the World Court – said this should be done “as rapidly as possible,” although the draft General Assembly resolution allows for a 12-month timeline.

USA urges Western states to reject UN draft resolution on Israeli occupation

The US is urging its allies to reject a new UN resolution calling on Israel to withdraw from the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The draft resolution, set to be put forward by the State of Palestine, calls for Israel to unconditionally withdraw from the occupied territories, including Israeli settlers, and pay reparations to Palestinians.

According to Sky News Australia, the US has condemned the draft resolution and is calling on Australia and other Western allies to either reject or abstain from the vote.

Australia’s shadow foreign minister also urged the government to reject the motion, saying it would be counterproductive to peace between Israel and Palestine.

The US previously vetoed a resolution in April which called for the State of Palestine to be granted full UN member status.

