Kashmir sees first election after loss of autonomy

Shafaqna English- Polls opened early Wednesday in Kashmir for crucial assembly elections, the first since 2014.

Voting will be held in three phases – Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 1 — followed by counting and results on Oct. 8. The elections have greater significance as they are also the first since India scrapped the Muslim-majority region’s special autonomy in August 2019.

According to the Election Commission of India, nearly 9 million people are registered to vote for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The seats are distributed between the two areas that together make up the union territory – 47 for Kashmir and 43 for Jammu.

