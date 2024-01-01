Shafaqna English- The Muslim Council of Wales and Christians have condemned an Islamophobic social media post about a Cardiff mosque shared online by the co-leader of Britain First.

Paul Golding posted the video to X, formerly Twitter, of Alice Street in Butetown as the Call to Prayer was played from a tannoy outside the South Wales Islamic Centre.

Sharing the video, Mr Golding wrote: “Islamic chants being blasted at full volume from a mosque in Cardiff, the capital of Wales. This is unacceptable.

“This is Britain, not Saudi Arabia. We are a Christian nation.”

The video went viral racking up millions of views and attracting a string of racist comments.

The Muslim Council of Wales branded Mr Golding as a “divisive fringe voice” who was attempting to rewrite Cardiff’s rich multicultural history.

St Mary’s Church – which is located just minutes from the mosque – similarly hit out at Mr Golding for his offensive comments.

In an X post, they said: “Strange that this person makes this comment from a Christian perspective. Maybe he should speak to actual Christians who live just a few mins from this mosque where we have many friends with whom we work to make our community strong and loving. This is Cardiff. This is Butetown.”

Sources:

www.shafaqna.com