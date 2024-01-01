UN: Security incidents in Afghanistan increased by 53%

António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, has addressed issues such as security, politics, human rights, and humanitarian cooperation in his quarterly report on the situation in Afghanistan.

According to the findings of the report, 2,127 security incidents were recorded in Afghanistan from May 14, 2023, to July 31, 2023.

The report reads: “Between 14 May and 31 July, the United Nations recorded 2,127 security-related incidents, a 53 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2023. There were 35 incidents of disputes over land, an increase from 28 reported during the same period in 2023. Land disputes were most frequent in the southern (19 incidents) and south-eastern (7 incidents) regions.

The Security Council, in Resolution 2727, requested the Secretary-General of the United Nations to report to the council on the situation in Afghanistan every three months.

Source:TOLOnews