Iraqi PM:Strategic project of Development Road turns Iraq into open state

Shafaqna English- Development Road project will turn Iraq into an open state, the Iraqi Prime Minister said on Saturday.

During a symposium held in Baghdad on the investment opportunities related to the project, Mohammed Shia  Al-Sudani explained that Iraq depends solely on oil to pay its expenses, which have started to rise, noting that other industries must be considered in order to support the oil sectors, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Iraqi government initiated discussions with the World Bank to start implementing the project, which will need five years to be completed, according to Al-Sudani.

Iraq’s $17 billion Development Road project will connect the Al-Faw Grand Port in southern Iraq to the border with Turkey by extending a railway and road network.

Iraq, Turkey, the UAE, and Qatar signed last April a quadripartite agreement on Iraq’s Development Road project under the auspices of the Iraqi Prime Minister and the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation regarding Iraq’s Development Road, as the four countries will develop the necessary frameworks to carry out the project.

Source:IraqiNews.com

www.shafaqna.com

