Euro-Med presented infographic on detailing locations of 30 random mass graves in Gaza

Shafaqna English- In multiple locations in the Gaza Strip, mass graves have been established to bury hundreds of martyrs killed by Israel.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has documented many details about these graves, indicating that as Israel continues to commit murder against Palestinians, particularly mass killings, thousands of families are resorting to burying their loved ones in newly created random mass graves. This has become a phenomenon, worsening as the Israeli occupation army continuously targets individuals attempting to reach the graves to bury their relatives.

The Euro-Med Monitor presented an infographic on Wednesday detailing the locations and dates of the establishment of around 30 random mass graves containing approximately 3,000 martyrs and deceased individuals in the northern, central, and southern governorates of Gaza, serving as a model of the situation regarding mass graves in the enclave.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

