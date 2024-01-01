English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Euro-Med presented infographic on detailing locations of 30 random mass graves in Gaza

0

Shafaqna English- In multiple locations in the Gaza Strip, mass graves have been established to bury hundreds of martyrs killed by Israel.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has documented many details about these graves, indicating that as Israel continues to commit murder against Palestinians, particularly mass killings, thousands of families are resorting to burying their loved ones in newly created random mass graves. This has become a phenomenon, worsening as the Israeli occupation army continuously targets individuals attempting to reach the graves to bury their relatives.

The Euro-Med Monitor presented an infographic on Wednesday detailing the locations and dates of the establishment of around 30 random mass graves containing approximately 3,000 martyrs and deceased individuals in the northern, central, and southern governorates of Gaza, serving as a model of the situation regarding mass graves in the enclave.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN to demand Israel end occupation of Palestinian Territory within 12 months

nafiseh yazdani

Palestinian Education Ministry: 11,000 students killed in Gaza and occupied West Bank

leila yazdani

Displaced Gazans face rising water and ruined tents on brink of winter

leila yazdani

Israel exploited Oslo Agreement to expand occupied West Bank settlements after 31 years

leila yazdani

Gaza’s Government: 74% of displaced Palestinians’ tents unfit for use

leila yazdani

Gaza: WHO’s Chief hails ‘massive success’ of polio vaccination campaign

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.