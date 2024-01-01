Pope prays for victims of flooding in Europe

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis prays for victims of flooding in central and eastern Europe.

Pope Francis has assured victims of Storm Boris of his closeness, saying at the weekly General Audience that he is praying especially for those who have lost their lives and for their families. In his remarks during the Audience, Pope Francis praised and encouraged local Catholic communities and other volunteer organizations for the aid they are providing to those in need.

Pope Francis also looked ahead to the observance on Saturday, 21 September, of World Alzheimer’s Day. He called for prayers that “medical science might soon be able to offer prospects for a cure for this disease and so that more and more appropriate action will be taken to support sufferers and their families.”

The World Day is “a global effort to raise awareness and challenge the stigma around Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia” that afflict more than 55 million people worldwide.

Source: Vatican News

