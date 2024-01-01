The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Loan”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Loan”.

Question: What is the [minimum] limit of the difficulty (al-haraj) that lifts the prohibition? Is exorbitant price [for a halãl item] that could still be bought with [financial] strain or by getting a loan a [valid] example that would make a harãm [but cheap alternative] item permissible religiously? Answer : The circumstances are different in this [case], and the criterion is the extreme hardship that is not normally tolerable. Related Fatwa

Question 1: Some trading and manufacturing companies get loans from private or state banks in Muslim countries and also from other [non-Muslim] institutions with the condition of interest; and they also earn interest on the deposits they leave in those banks. Are we allowed to buy shares from these companies or be partners in their ventures? Answer : If the partnership with them is like participating in their interest-bearing activities, it is not allowed. However, if Muslims own the company and it receives interest from the banks of non-Muslims, there is no problem [in buying its shares or partnership] from this perspective.