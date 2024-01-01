EU-Algeria Trade Dispute Over European Halal Meat Exports

Shafaqna English- Tensions between the EU and Algeria over halal meat exports have intensified due to Algeria’s demand for certification from the Grand Mosque of Paris, Eunews reported.

The European Union considers this measure a barrier to trade, leading to negative economic effects on agrifood exports from the EU.

Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU Trade Commissioner, called on Algeria to reconsider the regulations, aiming to improve trade relations. The dispute highlights ongoing difficulties for European businesses in accessing North African markets.

Source: Eunews

