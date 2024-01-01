UN adapts resolution calling on Israel to end occupation of Palestinian territories

Shafaqna English- The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that demands Israel to end unlawful presence in Palestine within a year.

The nonbinding measure passed a 124-12 vote on Wednesday, with 43 countries abstaining.

The UNGA demanded that “Israel brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which constitutes a wrongful act of a continuing character entailing its international responsibility, and do so no later than 12 months”.

It also called on Israel to make reparations to Palestinians for damages incurred by the occupation.

The resolution backed an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) – the UN’s top court – which found that Israel’s presence in the Palestinian territories is unlawful and must end.

The court ruled in July that Israel is abusing its status as an occupying power, stressing that Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are illegal.

The resolution was submitted by Palestine – a permanent observer state at the UN.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the resolution and urged countries across the world to take steps to pressure Israel to adhere to it.

