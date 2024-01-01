English
UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Agency, Bayern Munich delivered a stunning performance, overwhelming Dinamo Zagreb with a score of 9-2, marking an impressive beginning to the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Harry Kane, the 31-year-old English star playing for the German giants, achieved a remarkable feat by scoring four goals at Munich’s Allianz Arena, which led to his recognition as the man of the match.

Michael Olise, the French midfielder, who joined Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in July, made a stunning impact by scoring two goals in his debut match in the Champions League.

Portugal’s defender Raphael Guerreiro, along with the German players Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka, each contributed a goal for Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich is currently at the top of the Champions League’s league phase standings based on goal difference.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

