Shafaqna English- Israeli air strikes-pager bombings continue in Lebanon. Lebanese are in shock after Israel targeted telecom devices, injuring and maiming thousands. Many now fear all-out war is coming.

Israeli jets and artillery hit multiple targets in southern Lebanon overnight, Israel’s military said on Thursday, amid spiralling tensions following the mass attack on communications devices this week.

The intelligence breach shown by the attack, and the scale of it, were unfathomable to a population grappling with crisis after crisis.

It was a sleepless night for many. The intelligence breach shown by the attack, and the scale of it, were unfathomable to a population grappling with a years-long economic crisis and an unwavering fear of a full-fledged war with Israel. Families across Lebanon spent the night in discussions about what happened, how it happened, and what happens to them next.

Beirut – Patients screamed in pain and paramedic teams shouted frantic orders to attend to gaping wounds at Beirut’s Hotel Dieu hospital on Tuesday afternoon, after thousands of handheld pagers exploded almost simultaneously.

Ambulances rushed through the hospital gates, delivering victims splattered in blood, most with bandages encasing their heads and hands. Some were carried by their own family members. Over 3,000 people were injured and at least 12 people were killed – including two children and numerous civilians

A second wave of explosions on Wednesday afternoon wounded a further 100 people and killed at least one, Lebanon’s health minister Firas Abiad confirmed at 6pm, but the death toll continues to rise. This time, walkie-talkies, cell phones, and other electronic devices detonated in the streets and in people’s homes.

Explosions were reported around the country, including in a phone shop in the southern city of Saida, and at the funeral in Beirut’s southern suburbs , creating a wave of panic among those in attendance.

The Guardian:’Israel’ clearly intended to target Lebanese civilians

“Israel”, in its recent terrorist attacks using booby-trapped pagers and two-way radios, which were detonated indiscriminately among Lebanese citizens, has violated decades-long war treaties that were created for attacks of this sort, The Guardian pointed out on Wednesday, adding that the world is at the edge of war, “and none of this would be possible” without the United States “complicity and assistance.

In an editorial titled “The Guardian view on Israel’s booby-trap war: illegal and unacceptable,” the newspaper mentioned that the treaty prohibits “in all circumstances to use booby-traps or other devices in the form of apparently harmless portable objects that are specifically designed and constructed to contain explosive material.”

Sources: New Arab, Al Mayadeen

