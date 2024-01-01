English
Gaza plunging into complete darkness as Israel targets energy alternatives

Shafaqna English- Since the beginning of war on Gaza nearly a year ago, Israel has cut off all sources of electricity to the region amidst ongoing violence and destruction.

Meanwhile, airstrikes have relentlessly targeted civilian homes, plunging Gaza into complete darkness. This darkness has deeply complicated daily life due to the population’s total dependence on electricity for all aspects of living.

The electricity issue in Gaza is not new to this war. In 2006, Israeli airstrikes destroyed the only power station in Gaza, plunging the region into a severe electricity crisis that has worsened at various times. Israel has long used electricity as a tool in its blockade, suffocating the population and intensifying their suffering.

