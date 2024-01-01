English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

ALJazeera: German political spectrum shift to right accompanied by raging Islamophobia

0

Shafaqna English- German politicians of various stripes and colours jump on the bandwagon of Islamophobia, and German political spectrum shift to right accompanied by raging Islamophobia. But hate is never a “winning” strategy.

On September 16, Germany started extending temporary controls along all its borders, to the chagrin of its European Union neighbours. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser clarified that the move is meant to not only curb “irregular” migration, but also to stop what she called “Islamist terrorism and serious crime”.

Some may be surprised that such a draconian measure has been imposed by the liberal-left coalition made up of the Social Democrats, the Greens, and the Liberals. But the reality is there is a shift to the right across the German political spectrum accompanied by raging Islamophobia.

Analysts have pointed to the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a driver of the rightward shift. Indeed, the party has been making significant gains at the national and state levels. At the start of the month, it won the elections in the eastern state of Thuringia with 32.8 percent. In the eastern state of Saxony, it came second with 30.6 percent, just 1.3 percentage points behind the centre-right Christian Democrats.

But the electoral successes of the AfD are not a driver; they are a symptom of a general tendency in German politics to normalise and engage in the demonisation and scapegoating of Muslims.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: 23 years after 9/11 Muslim victims of violence deserve justice

leila yazdani

DW: Islamophobia surges online across Europe

leila yazdani

UK: Muslims call on government to take concrete steps to tackle Islamophobia

nasibeh yazdani

Tide of Islamophobia in the West

parniani

MEE: Parties weaponised Islamophobia to court voters in UK elections 2024

leila yazdani

Al-Azhar’s Sheikh-Indonesian Vice President discuss measures to combat Islamophobia

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.