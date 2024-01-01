English
Iraq seeks to electronics inspections following explosions in Lebanon

Shafaqna English- Iraq intention to bolster security checks along its borders to prevent “potential breaches” or security threats, particularly concerning the import of “electronic devices,” Iraqi government said.
The measures follow deadly explosions in Lebanon that targeted hundreds of radio communication devices (pagers). Israel is being blamed for the explosions.

Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, chaired a National Security Council meeting on Wednesday. A statement from al-Sudani’s office emphasised, “The council stressed the need for border crossings to take necessary preventive measures to avoid any potential breach.”

The statement further noted, “The council also stressed the importance of thorough security checks on imports, especially electronic devices, before contracts are signed and only dealing with reputable companies during the import process.”

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

