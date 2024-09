Shafaqna English- Taq-e-Zafar is a historical monument , which represents Afghan culture, was built in the European style by architects from Kandahar and Kabul.

Taq-e-Zafar located in the Paghman district of Kabul.Taq-e Zafar was built during the Afghan-British war and is a historical monument. People come to visit it and take pictures.

Some residents of Paghman emphasize the importance of this arch, calling it one of the country’s historical monuments.

Sources: Tolo News

