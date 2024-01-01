English
AFC Champions League Two: Tractor 3-0 Al Wakrah

Shafaqna English- In the opening match of Group A in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Two, Iran’s Tractor secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Qatar’s Al Wakrah at Al Wakra Stadium on Wednesday, Tasnim reported.

Dragan Skocic’s team took control of the match with goals from Tomislav Strkalj and Mehdi Torabi in the 13th and 16th minutes, respectively. Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh then scored the third goal seven minutes before the end of the first half, confirming the team’s dominance in the tie.

The victory positions Tractor at the forefront of the early Group A standings, following a goalless draw between Mohun Bagan and FC Ravshan in Mumbai.

