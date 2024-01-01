Iran’s Position in the FIFA World Rankings Rises

Shafaqna English- Iran has upheld its position as the second highest ranked team in Asia, advancing one place to 19th in the FIFA World Ranking, reported by Tasnim.

Team Melli has commenced its AFC Asian Qualifiers campaign with two victories.

Japan has retained its position as the top in Asia according to the most recent rankings released on Thursday. The Samurai Blue moved up two positions to rank 16th.

Korea Republic held steady in 23rd place, while Australia fell back one position to 25th.

The upcoming FIFA World Ranking is set to be released on October 24.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com