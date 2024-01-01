The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Lottery”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Lottery”.

Answer : Buying and selling lottery tickets are not permissible. Yes, it is permissible to take part in a lottery with the intention to contribute in a charitable project such as building a Mosque or a bridge not with the intention of earning a profit or a prize.

Question: I work at an exchange office but they also make me sell lottery. Is it permitted to sell lottery in this case?

Question: [Lottery] is a well-known game in America and is the closest thing to [Yanasib], if it is not exactly the same. Is it permissible for a Muslim to engage in the sale of lotteries with special machines with the justification that it is rescuing (Istinqadh) wealth from the hands of the unbelievers?