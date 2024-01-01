[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Development of Islamic Finance: Malaysia’s Experience”

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Dr. Rafisah Mat Radzi to discuss “Development of Islamic Finance: Malaysia’s Experience” on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Speaker:

Dr Rafisah Mat Radzi is a senior lecturer at the School of Distance Education, Universiti Sains Malaysia. Currently, she is a Visiting Research Fellow in the Islamic Legal Studies Department at Al-Mahdi Institute, Birmingham. Her visiting fellowships have been held at UNSW Canberra, Australia, and UIN Sunan Ampel Surabaya, Indonesia.

She obtained her PhD in Business and Management from the University of South Australia in 2012 and completed her post-doctoral program at UNSW Canberra, sponsored by the Ministry of Education Malaysia, in 2019. Over the last 10 years, her research projects have been funded by two international sponsors: The Sumitomo Foundation and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) UK.

Additionally, Rafisah has received two national research grants from the Ministry of Education Malaysia (Fundamental Research Grant Scheme) and two research grants from Universiti Sains Malaysia for short-term and industry and community network projects. Her research has covered a wide range of topics in capital markets, corporate finance, and Islamic finance, with a particular focus on sukuk (Islamic bonds), Islamic donation-based crowdfunding, and Shariah-compliant e-wallets.

