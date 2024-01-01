Indonesia Launches Islamic Finance Hub To Boost Halal Industries

Shafaqna English- Indonesia has launched the Indonesia Islamic Financial Center (IIFC) in Jakarta to strengthen its Shariah economy and promote local industries in the global Halal market, Arab News reported.

President Joko Widodo highlighted Indonesia’s potential to become a global Halal hub, emphasizing the need for competitive Shariah banking.

The IIFC includes Indonesia’s largest Islamic bank, Bank Syariah Indonesia, and will support sectors like halal tourism and food. The government aims to position Indonesia as a global leader in the Islamic economy.

Source: Arab News

