UNRWA: Gazans surviving on just one meal every other day

Shafaqna English- Approximately 83 percent of essential food aid is being obstructed from reaching the two million displaced Gazans amid the Israeli war, The UN agency for Palestinian refugees reported.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated on Thursday that, on average, Palestinians in the blockaded territory are receiving just one meal every other day.

The agency also cautioned that delivering vital humanitarian supplies will become even more challenging in winter due to damaged roads and the war-torn infrastructure in Gaza.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com