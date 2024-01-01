Lebanon’s healthcare sector faced immense strain after pager-walkie blasts

Shafaqna English- Lebanon’s healthcare sector, which has suffered for years due to a plethora of economic and political crises,faced immense strain, after communication devices were turned into bombs.

In a span of minutes, thousands of Israeli-linked blasts that began on Tuesday through Wednesday brought a flood of casualties in need of urgent medical care to the doorsteps of largely-debilitated hospitals. Sirens of ambulances wailed for days, patients were rushed into intensive-care units continuously, and medical staff were overwhelmed.

“We’ve been doing 20-hour shifts in a bid to keep up. For the first time since this war began, it actually felt like we were at war,” a nurse in a main Beirut hospital, told The New Arab. “There were 15 of us [nurses] on the ward, in one shift, and I handled over a 100 patients on the first day,” she stated, adding that “the cases brought in were horrifying”.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com