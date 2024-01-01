ILO: Public employment programs can play role in promoting Iraq’s decent employment

Shafaqna English- The International Labour Organization (ILO) in a recent report, reflects on the role that public works programs can play in promoting decent employment Iraq’s infrastructure.

The report, titled “Reflections on Experiences of the International Labour Organization: Towards Promoting Decent Employment for Public Works Programmes in Iraq”, draws on the insights of Mito Tsukamoto, Branch Chief of Employment Investment at the ILO.

The National Public Works Program (NPEP) in Iraq is positioned as a remarkable initiative aimed at addressing the nation’s high unemployment rates, particularly among vulnerable groups such as women, youth, and displaced persons while improving Iraq’s infrastructure.

