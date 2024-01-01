English
UNAMA Chief: Only 30% of Afghanistan aid budget secured

Shafaqna English- Out of the three billion dollars requested for Afghanistan this year, only $900 million have been received, Roza Otunbayeva, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said in a UN Security Council meeting.

Otunbayeva also said that the freezing of Afghanistan’s central bank assets has limited the country’s private sector.

According to the UN Secretary-General’s representative in Afghanistan, the activities of 260 fixed and mobile health centers that provided primary healthcare services in Afghanistan have ceased, affecting 2.9 million people. It is also expected that the activities of 171 more health centers will be stopped in the coming months.

