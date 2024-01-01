Shafaqna English-The Vatican announces launch of Pope Francis’ Global Alliance for helping children.

This is the mission of the Pope’s Global Alliance for Children’s Health, a new international network for children’s healthcare and humanitarian aid. The goal is to provide medical care to one million children over the next three years.

The initiative is spearheaded by the U.S.-based nonprofit Patrons of the World’s Children Hospital, which received the Pope’s mandate to lead the effort on May 11, following a proposal from Mariella Enoc.

“Children are the seeds of our future. With children, we can build a new world.”

These words welcomed the promoters and partners of the initiative during an audience with Pope Francis.

The alliance has two primary objectives: first, to create a global network for children—a genuine humanitarian community coordinated by the Organizing Committee for the World Children’s Day, led by Father Enzo Fortunato and Aldo Cagnoli.

The second objective is to establish a dedicated network for providing medical care to children worldwide and supporting healthcare workers in the field. As Pope Francis emphasized, “There are incurable diseases, but there are no incurable children.”