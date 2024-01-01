English
Egypt’s train crashes sheds light on ‘questionable’ state priorities

Shafaqna English- The train crashes in northern Egypt last weekend she light on the notorious record of deadly railroad incidents witnessed in this country over decades.

While the recent incident is still under investigation, concerns grew over the sector’s deteriorating conditions and the government’s expenditure priorities.

For decades, successive Egyptian governments argued that the country’s railways had been sustaining financial losses, which made them reluctant to invest in the sector.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

