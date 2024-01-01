English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UN:Second round of Gaza polio vaccinations will also deliver micronutrients 

0

Shafaqna English-The second round of Gaza polio vaccinations will also deliver micronutrients ,according to a senior UN Children’s Fund official said.

Discussions are also under way about the feasibility of adding further vaccinations to the campaign, including measles immunisation, said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF’s deputy executive director for humanitarian action and supply operations.

“There are over 44,000 children born in the last year and who haven’t received their basic immunisation,” he said on Thursday.

The first round of the polio vaccination campaign, which began on September 1, reached its target of 90 percent of children under 10 years of age, the head of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Monday.

It was carried out in phases over two weeks during humanitarian pauses in Gaza. A second round of the polio vaccinations has to be carried out within four weeks.

Source:TRT world

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pope Francis renews calls for peace

nasibeh yazdani

Pope: No steps taken for peace in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

UN: Averting full-blown regional conflict in Middle East is urgent priority

nasibeh yazdani

Palestinian Photographer wins prestigious Visa d’Or News prize for coverage of war in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

UNRWA lost 212 of its staff members since start of war in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

UN to conduct vaccination campaign against polio in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.