Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer on 20 September 2024

Shafaqna English- 40,000 Palestinians worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 40,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque.

Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Earlier Friday, thousands of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com