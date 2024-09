Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali presented: “Celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)” – Milad un Nabi on Saturday, September 21, 2024 – Milad un Nabi.

Detail:

2:30pm: Mujawwad Qur’an recitation by Ali Hussain

Short talk by a student from Husayni Madrasah

and an afternoon of Qawwali with Chand Ali Khan

