UN Human Rights chief condemns tragic events in Middle East as violation of international law

Shafaqna English- The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has addressed the Security Council on the “tragic” events in the Middle East, noting the “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The UN Security Council has held an emergency meeting following blasts that hit communication devices across Lebanon earlier this week.

UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk said the attacks constituted a violation of international law.

“These attacks represent a new development in warfare, where communication tools become weapons simultaneously exploding across marketplaces, on street corners and in homes as daily life unfolds,” said Turk.

Sources: ALJazeera

